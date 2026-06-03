The Crescent-Stars Touch Down in the USA: Turkiye Begins 2026 World Cup Quest in Florida

After a twenty-four-year wait, the Turkish National Football Team has officially arrived on North American soil to begin their highly anticipated journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The “Crescent-Stars” landed at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida on Wednesday, June 3, traveling on a private flight directly from Istanbul to mark the start of their final preparations for the tournament.

A Warm Welcome in the Sunshine State

The national delegation was led by Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu and several members of the board. Upon arrival, the team was greeted by a high-ranking diplomatic reception, including Turkey’s Ambassador to Washington, Sedat Önal, and the Miami Consul General, Resul Şahinol.

The enthusiasm followed the team from the tarmac to their hotel entrance, where a vibrant crowd of Turkish expatriates and fans gathered. Waving national flags and chanting traditional slogans, the supporters provided a “home-away-from-home” atmosphere for the players. President Hacıosmanoğlu noted that the journey had been smooth and the team’s morale was exceptionally high as they transitioned into “tournament mode”.

Final Preparations and Arizona Transition

Under the guidance of head coach Vincenzo Montella, the squad will utilize Miami as their initial training base. The Florida leg of the tour will culminate in a final pre-tournament friendly against Venezuela. This crucial warm-up match is scheduled for June 7 (local time) at the Inter Miami Stadium, providing Montella with a last look at his tactical setup before the competitive action begins.

Following the friendly, the team will relocate on June 7 to their permanent tournament base in Mesa, Arizona, where they will acclimatize to the conditions of the western United States.

Group D: The Path Ahead

Turkey has been drawn into Group D, a challenging quartet that features co-hosts the United States, alongside Australia and Paraguay. Their competitive schedule is as follows:

Match 1: vs. Australia on June 14 at BC Place, Vancouver.

Match 2: vs. Paraguay on June 19 in Santa Clara, California.

Match 3: vs. USA on June 25 in Inglewood, California.

With a generational talent like Arda Güler leading a squad that blends youth with the veteran experience of captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Turkish fans are hopeful that this 2026 campaign can mirror the historic third-place success of the 2002 tournament.