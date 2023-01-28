The Five Top Turkish Football Players of all Time 

Turkey has produced many talented football players throughout the years, and some have even made a name for themselves on the international stage.

From legendary goalkeepers to prolific goal scorers, these players have left a lasting impression on Turkish football and have cemented their place in the country's sporting history.

Read on as we take a look at some of the top Turkish players of all time, highlighting their achievements and contributions to the sport.

Rustu Recber

Rustu Recber is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in Turkish football history. He began his career at Fenerbahce, where he spent the majority of his career, before moving on to play for clubs such as Barcelona and Besiktas.

He represented the Turkish national team in three World Cups (2002, 2006, and 2010) and holds the record for most caps for the national team, with 120 appearances.

He also won numerous domestic and international honors during his career, including multiple league and cup titles with Fenerbahce and the Best Goalkeeper award at the 2002 World Cup.

Alpay Ozalan

Alpay Ozalan is a retired Turkish defender who is considered one of the best Turkish defenders of all time. He played for several clubs during his career, including Aston Villa, Fenerbahce, and Galatasaray.

He was a key player for Aston Villa during his time there, helping the team to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup. He later returned to Turkey to play for Galatasaray, where he won several league and cup titles.

He was also a regular starter for the Turkish national team, earning 83 caps and representing Turkey in the 2002 World Cup, Euro 2008, and Euro 2000.

Hakan Sukur

Hakan Şükür is a retired Turkish striker who holds the record for the most goals scored for the Turkish national team. He scored over 250 goals in his club career and 51 goals in his international career.

He was named the best player of the Turkish league in 1995, 1997, and 1999. He was also a key player for the Turkish national team, representing the country in three World Cups (1998, 2002, and 2006) and two European Championships (2000 and 2008).

Şükür scored the fastest goal in World Cup history, netting in just 11 seconds in the 2002 World Cup, and helped Turkey reach the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup and the quarterfinals of Euro 2008.

Tugay Kerimoglu

Tugay was one of the best Turkish midfielders. He played for several clubs during his career, including Galatasaray, Blackburn Rovers, and Rangers, and was known for his excellent ball control, playmaking abilities, and ability to score goals from midfield.

He played for the Rangers in Scotland, where he won the Scottish Premier League. He represented the Turkish national team, earning 84 caps and representing Turkey in Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup.

He retired in 2010 after a two-decade successful football career.

Emre Belozoglu

Emre Belozoglu is a retired Turkish player who is one of the best Turkish midfielders. He played for several clubs throughout his career, including Fenerbahce, Inter Milan, Newcastle United, and Galatasaray.

Emre began his career at Fenerbahce, where he won several league and cup titles before moving to Inter Milan in Italy, where he played for three seasons and won the Italian Cup. After that, he played for Newcastle United in the English Premier League and Galatasaray in Turkey.

He also represented the Turkish national team, earning 82 caps and representing Turkey in the Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup.

In Turkey, the above-listed players are legendary and will be remembered for their impact on the football scene for a long time.