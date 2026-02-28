The Galatasaray Watchlist: Five Players Who Pose a Major Threat to Liverpool

When Liverpool travel to the RAMS Park this March, they will find an opponent far more evolved than the one they lost against in September in the Champions League group stage. Under Okan Buruk, the Lions have blended the pandemonium of Istanbul’s fan culture with a sophisticated, elite-level tactical framework.

Galatasaray’s journey to the Round of 16 was anything but simple, requiring an extra-time masterclass against Juventus, but it has battle-hardened a squad that now believes it can go toe-to-toe with Europe’s heavyweights. For Arne Slot to avoid another “nightmare in Istanbul,” the Reds must account for five specific profiles in the Gala ranks.

1. Victor Osimhen: The Ultimate Predator

The Nigerian international has become the poster boy for Galatasaray’s new era of ambition. His physical dominance in the playoff against Juventus was a reminder that he remains a world-class outlier.

The Lowdown: Osimhen is a striker who thrives on chaos. His movement in the transition is frightening, and he possesses an aerial presence that will force Virgil van Dijk into a 90-minute physical battle. He doesn’t need a polished game to score; he just needs one momentary lapse in concentration.

He has been lethal in the Champions League scoring seven and providing two assists in eight games. Osimhen stepped up and extinguished any hope of a Juventus comeback in the playoff round and will be desperate to prove himself at the highest level again against Liverpool.

2. İlkay Gündoğan: The Wise Old Head

Gündoğan’s arrival in Istanbul brought the “calm within the storm.” Having played Liverpool more times than perhaps any player in the Champions League, the former Manchester City captain provides the tactical intelligence that Turkish sides have often lacked in the past.

The Lowdown: Gündoğan is the “conductor.” He understands how to navigate the high press of English sides. If allowed time on the ball, he will dictate the tempo and exploit the spaces between Liverpool’s defensive lines with the surgical precision that defined his Premier League career.

3. Barış Alper Yılmaz: The Relentless Engine

Yılmaz is the archetypal modern Turkish winger: technically gifted, fearless, and physically imposing. His rise from a raw talent to a decisive Champions League match-winner has been meteoric.

The Lowdown: Yılmaz is Galatasaray’s “chaos factor.” His ability to sprint for over 90 minutes—as seen against Juventus—makes him a nightmare for full-backs. He is equally comfortable tracking back to protect his defense as he is launching a direct, powerhouse run toward the Anfield goal.

4. Gabriel Sara: The Technical Architect

The Brazilian midfielder has been a revelation since his move from Norwich City, quickly becoming the league’s standout set-piece specialist. In a game of fine margins, his left foot is a lethal weapon.

The Lowdown: Liverpool’s defense must be wary of every foul within 30 yards. Sara’s delivery—whether from corners or free-kicks—is consistently excellent. With targets like Osimhen and Davinson Sánchez to aim for, his set-pieces are effectively scoring opportunities in their own right.

5. Lucas Torreira: The Midfield Firefighter

To disrupt Galatasaray, Liverpool must first bypass Torreira. The Uruguayan is the backbone of Buruk’s system, acting as a high-intensity anchor who shields a defensive line that has looked far more resolute in recent weeks.

The Lowdown: Torreira’s role is simple but vital: he exists to frustrate. By breaking up play and winning “ugly” duels in the middle of the park, he allows the likes of Gündoğan and Sara the freedom to create. If he wins the battle against Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool will find themselves suffocated in the middle.

The Final Word

The RAMS Park is notorious for its “fairytale” atmosphere, but this Galatasaray side is more than just noise. They have the quality to hurt Liverpool. Slot’s side may be the favorites on paper, but in the Anatolian steppes, the old order is frequently tested. The Reds will need to be as mature as they are talented to escape Istanbul with a result.