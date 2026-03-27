“The Locker Room Masterplan”: Arda Guler and Ferdi Kadioglu Reveal Secret Tactics Behind Türkiye’s Victory

In the afterglow of Türkiye’s 1-0 triumph over Romania in the 2026 World Cup Play-off semifinal, the architects of the winning goal, Arda Güler and Ferdi Kadıoğlu, revealed that their decisive connection was planned during the halftime break.

The “Crescent-Stars” secured their place in the play-off final thanks to a 53rd-minute strike from Kadıoğlu, assisted by a sublime, defense-splitting pass from Real Madrid’s Güler. Speaking to the press after the final whistle, both players emphasized the chemistry and tactical preparation that unlocked the Romanian defense.

Güler: “One Match to the Dream”

“We are incredibly happy. It was a tough, physical battle, but we earned the win,” said the 21-year-old playmaker. Güler was quick to credit his teammate’s movement for the goal. “Ferdi Ağabey (big brother) made an unbelievable run. We actually sat down during the halftime interval and talked about this exact scenario. He told me, ‘Arda, the moment you get the ball, I’m going to make that run.’ I saw him, the pass landed, and we got the result.”

Looking ahead to the winner-takes-all final on March 31, Güler added: “Our only goal is the World Cup. There is only one match left between us and that dream. We are going to give everything we have to get there.”

Kadıoğlu: “Haydi Türkiye!”

Brighton’s Ferdi Kadıoğlu, who showed striker-like composure to finish through the goalkeeper’s legs, echoed Güler’s sentiments about the halftime “masterplan.”

“We discussed this specific position in the dressing room,” Kadıoğlu confirmed. “We knew an opportunity like that would present itself if we were patient. As soon as I saw Arda pick up the ball in space, I started my run. We found the goal we needed. Now, it’s about unity. Haydi Türkiye, let’s do this together!”

The Final Hurdle

The 1-0 victory ends Romania’s road to the 2026 World Cup and sets up a monumental clash for Vincenzo Montella’s side. Türkiye will travel to face Kosovo on Tuesday, March 31, with a ticket to the World Cup finals on the line—a stage the nation has not graced since 2002.