The Man United Exit? Besiktas Eye Altay Bayindir as Sergen Yalcin Plots Goalkeeper Shake-up

The future of Altay Bayındır at Old Trafford is under intense scrutiny Beşiktaş are preparing a sensational move to bring the Turkish international back to the Süper Lig, sources have told Turkish-Football.

With legendary manager Sergen Yalçın back at the helm of the Black Eagles, the club is prioritizing a total overhaul of their goalkeeping department.

While homegrown keeper Ersin Destanoğlu is expected to remain in the rotation, Yalçın is reportedly demanding a top-tier “Number 1” to lead his new era.

The Manchester United Paradox

Since his high-profile move from Fenerbahçe to Manchester United in 2023, Altay has found minutes hard to come by. Despite his clear shot-stopping ability and professional conduct, he has remained firmly in the shadow of André Onana.

For a player in his prime (27), the lack of consistent game time at United is becoming a hurdle for his aspirations with the Turkish National Team, especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

Beşiktaş’s “Plan B” is a “Plan A” Talent

Beşiktaş’s transfer committee has laid out a clear hierarchy for the summer window:

Primary Target: An elite-level foreign goalkeeper.

The Altay Option: Sources indicate that if a foreign deal proves too costly or complex, Altay Bayındır is the “strongest name on the table.”

For Beşiktaş, signing Altay wouldn’t just be a sporting upgrade; it would be a massive statement of intent. Taking a former Fenerbahçe captain and a current Manchester United player would be a psychological blow to their rivals and a boost for Yalçın’s defensive rebuild.

The “Sergen Yalçın” Factor

Yalçın is known for his ability to revitalise the careers of domestic players. He famously led Beşiktaş to a double with a young Ersin Destanoğlu, and the prospect of working with a more seasoned, “Premier League-hardened” Altay is said to be a scenario Yalçın is “very positive” about.

Contract and Value

Altay’s current market value remains significant, and Manchester United would likely look to recoup a fair portion of their investment should they decide to let him go. With Destanoğlu’s contract expiring and Beşiktaş needing a proven winner, the stage is set for one of the most talked-about transfers of the 2026 summer window.