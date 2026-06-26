“The Play of the Match”—Spanish Legend Juan Mata Heaps Praise on Arda Güler After World Cup Masterclass

Spain football legend Juan Mata expressed immense admiration for Arda Güler following the youngster’s standout performance in Turkey’s 3-2 victory over the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Crescent Stars exited the tournament at the conclusion of the group stage, but their final Group D outing proved memorable as they handed the host nation their first defeat of the campaign. Real Madrid’s 21-year-old maestro orchestrated the performance, making history as his country’s youngest-ever goalscorer at a World Cup.

Reviewing the match, Mata lauded the midfielder’s capability to rise to the occasion on the international stage.

“It was wonderful to see Arda Güler ultimately make a difference in a match,” Mata noted. “He demonstrated his talent and quality at the absolute highest level. He achieved something that will be remembered. I love watching Arda Güler.”

The former Chelsea and Manchester United playmaker was particularly captivated by the technical brilliance preceding Güler’s 10th-minute equalizer. While the run was clever enough to leave the American defense stranded, Mata underscored the setup as the true highlight of the game.

“In the goal he scored, he attacked bravely and his defender simply couldn’t catch him,” the Spaniard analyzed. “The critical moment was that exquisite first touch with his right foot. The ball stopped exactly where it needed to right in front of him, allowing him to execute the finish perfectly. For me, that touch right before the goal was the play of the match.”

Beyond the goal, Mata highlighted Güler’s maturity in managing the flow of the game, notably dictating the tempo and setting up the sequence that led to Orkun Kökçü’s first-half strike.

“I really enjoyed seeing how he dictated the rhythm and the attack throughout the game,” Mata added. “He was also the architect behind Turkey’s second goal.”

While Turkey’s tournament has come to an end, Güler’s individual display in Los Angeles has firmly solidified his reputation as one of global football’s elite young talents.