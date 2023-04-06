The Turkish Süper Lig: Galatasaray’s players of the season

The Turkish Süper Lig has had its fair share of drama in the last few seasons, with three different champions taking to the throne. This time around, it is Galatasaray on course to lift the league title dominantly, as they sit an impressive nine points clear of second place Fenerbahce. Meanwhile, current champions Trabzonspor is enduring a season to forget in what has proven to be a nightmare title defence. As things stand, they sit as low as fifth and remain on course to miss out on European football.

Pending champions?

With champions Trabzonspor struggling, it is Galatasaray in pole position for the league title.

With that being said, who have been the standout players for the league leaders this season?

Mauro Icardi

Although Mauro Icardi would have been disappointed to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer without truly leaving his mark, his loan move to Galatasaray has proven to be a great success. The Argentine forward has found the back of the net nine times in the Turkish Süper Lig and is on course to secure silverware at his first attempt in Turkey.

Galatasaray'ın yeni marşı yarın Başakşehir maçından önce NEF Stadyumu'nda taraftarların beğenisine sunulacak.pic.twitter.com/uSqbHq677s — Le Marke Sports (@lemarkespors) April 4, 2023

Having enjoyed a rejuvenated spell away from the French capital, Icardi might just hope to turn his loan move into a permanent switch this summer, as he looks to potentially defend Galatasaray’s pending crown next season.

Fernando Muslera

At the ripe old age of 36, Fernando Muslera is still going strong in Turkey, as he looks to lift the league title come the end of the season. He’s been crucial once more in the current campaign, too, with his number of clean sheets the most in the division.

With plenty of time to go in the season, Muslera may yet add to his clean sheets in what would be the cherry on top of an outstanding season for the veteran.

Bafetimbi Gomis

Whilst Galatasaray has been almost perfect defensively, Bafetimbi Gomis’ contributions going forward certainly haven’t gone amiss, it’s fair to say. The French forward has found the back of the net on eight occasions in 19 Süper Lig games in an impressive season at the age of 37.

Still going strong, sealing a league title in Turkey may well end up being the fairytale ending that Gomis has been seeking. Although, it must be said that after such a successful season, defending his potential new crown may be the only thing on Gomis’ mind.

After three seasons without a league title, Galatasaray will be feeling relief more than anything. And, of course, there’s still time left for football to once again prove its unpredictability, but the way that the Turkish giants are going, a slip-up remains unlikely. For now, they seem primed and ready to once again return to their throne at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig.