The Ugarte Operation: Galatasaray Target Out-of-Favour Man United Enforcer

Galatasaray accelerated their pursuit of Manchester United’s midfield anchor Manuel Ugarte, as the Turkish champions look to capitalize on the Uruguayan’s uncertain future at Old Trafford, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Lions have made the 24-year-old their priority for the 2026 summer window.

Despite arriving in Manchester for a staggering £50.5 million (€60m) from PSG in 2024, Ugarte has struggled to cement a starting spot under Michael Carrick, leading to intense speculation about a departure from the Premier League.

The “Uruguayan Connection” in Istanbul

Galatasaray’s strongest recruitment tool remains its existing Uruguayan colony. Reports indicate that club icons Fernando Muslera and Lucas Torreira have been in frequent contact with Ugarte, painting a picture of the atmosphere at RAMS Park and the club’s ambitious Champions League project.

The prospect of a Torreira-Ugarte tandem in the heart of the midfield is a dream scenario for manager Okan Buruk.

The “Exit Route” from Old Trafford

Ugarte has struggled at United, with the player often finding himself as a squad option behind the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro.

Having started only seven Premier League matches this term, United are open to cutting their losses this summer.

Galatasaray’s proposed strategy involves:

An initial high-value loan deal with a mandatory purchase option, likely valued between €30m–€35m.