“They Can Be Afraid of Us” – Kökçü and Aktürkoğlu Signal Bold World Cup Ambitions for Turkey

Speaking from Turkey’s pre-tournament training camp in Arizona, national team stars Orkun Kökçü and Kerem Aktürkoğlu delivered a confident message to their upcoming rivals, asserting that the Crescent-Stars are ready to disrupt the status quo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The press conference marks a historic moment for Turkish football, as the nation prepares to make its first World Cup appearance in 24 years. Turkey famously secured its tournament ticket in April following a dramatic 1-0 play-off final victory over Kosovo—a decisive goal scored by Aktürkoğlu off a Kökçü assist.

Embracing the “Dark Horse” Label

Midfielder Orkun Kökçü did not shy away from the high expectations surrounding the squad, fully embracing the notion that Turkey could surprise the world’s elite footballing nations.

“I agree with those who view us as a ‘dark horse’ in this tournament,” Kökçü told reporters. “Our squad is packed with top-tier, quality players. We have individuals capable of producing a moment of magic out of nowhere at any given second. Quite frankly, they can be afraid of us.”

Born and raised in the Netherlands, Kökçü reflected on the profound emotional weight of the tournament, noting that he grew up watching the excitement of the 2010 World Cup final while listening to his family recount Turkey’s legendary third-place finish in 2002. “I used to dream that one day I would experience this stage with Turkey. Now we are finally on this platform, and I hope we can recreate that history.”

Aktürkoğlu Declares Full Fitness and Tactical Flexibility

Winger-turned-forward Kerem Aktürkoğlu provided a major boost for head coach Vincenzo Montella, confirming he has completely recovered from a recent injury scare sustained during early preparations in Istanbul.

“There is no injury anymore, thank God we’ve moved past it,” Aktürkoğlu said. “We are acutely aware of what the entire country expects from us. Simply qualifying shouldn’t be considered the ultimate success for a nation like ours. We want to showcase our footballing identity on the world stage.”

Addressing his tactical role under Montella, the 27-year-old noted that while he is naturally a winger, he is completely comfortable leading the line up front for the national team. “I have no complaints; I feel great. The most important thing is contributing to the team, and I feel highly effective in the forward position.”

A Bond Forged in Lisbon

The duo, who both play their club football for Portuguese giants Benfica, highlighted the tight-knit family atmosphere within the current Turkish squad. Having already spent significant time in the United States last year for the FIFA Club World Cup with Benfica, they noted that adjusting to the intense Arizona heat hasn’t dampened the team’s spirits.

“We are preparing in a highly focused yet enjoyable environment,” Kökçü added, praising Aktürkoğlu’s seamless transition since moving to Lisbon. “We’ve built an incredible understanding both on and off the pitch. But the ultimate story is the one we want to write right here at the World Cup.”

Turkey kicks off their highly anticipated group stage campaign shortly, looking to carry the momentum of their recent European Championship run onto global football’s grandest stage.