‘They Insulted My Mother and Children’: Matteo Guendouzi Breaks Silence on Hostile Lyon Clashes

Fenerbahçe midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi has spoken out regarding the intense hostile reception and post-match altercations that erupted following Fenerbahçe’s historic victory over Olympique Lyonnais at Groupama Arena.

Fenerbahçe secured their spot in the UEFA Champions League league phase with a 2–1 away victory (3–2 on aggregate), ending a long absence from Europe’s elite competition. However, the triumph was overshadowed by heated confrontations between Guendouzi, the home supporters, and Lyon personnel.

Severe Verbal Abuse Throughout the Match

Guendouzi, a former Olympique de Marseille player, noted that his past association with Lyon’s fierce rivals made him a primary target for abuse before the opening whistle even blew.

“This was a unique and intense situation because I previously played for Marseille, Lyon’s rival,” Guendouzi said after the game as quoted by Turkish-Football. “Throughout warm-ups and the entire match, a large portion of the stadium directed offensive chants and vulgar insults at my mother, my family, and my children.”

The French international criticized the lack of official intervention regarding fan conduct:

Protocol Standards: “In France, when things like this happen, normally someone takes the microphone to instruct fans to stop. If it continues, the match is paused or suspended.”

Right to Celebrate: “None of this is acceptable. But the most important thing for me was to win. Does someone whose family was insulted for an entire match not have the right to celebrate victory with his teammates and fans afterward?”

Maintaining Respect: “I remained respectful, did nothing aggressive, and did not cross the line. We earned a great victory, which is what matters most.”

Tension Escalates Post-Match

The match concluded with high emotions as full-time celebrations triggered scuffles near the tunnel. Tensions escalated when members of the Lyon squad confronted Guendouzi on the pitch, leading to a shove and security intervention before players headed to the dressing rooms.

Despite the chaotic environment, Guendouzi emphasized pride in Fenerbahçe’s qualification: “This result is a badge of honor for all of us, our fans, and the entire club. Returning Fenerbahçe to where it belongs in the Champions League was our main goal, and we fully deserved it.”