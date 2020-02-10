‘They’re Trying To Stop Us Become Champions – Ali Koc Slams VAR Following Fenerbahce Draw

Fenerbahce were held to a 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday.

Alanyaspor opened the scoring when Papiss Cisse scored from the penalty spot on 29 minutes.

Fenerbahce equalised from a spot-kick after Max Kruse scored on 53 minutes.

Alanyaspor could have retaken the lead on 61 minutes after they were awarded another penalty but Cisse hit the crossbar.

And then things got controversial. The Yellow Canaries feel that referee Umit Ozturk should have awarded a penalty after the ball hit Alanyaspor player Mustafa Pektemek on the hand.

The ball deflected off another Alanyaspor footballer onto the hand of Pektemek.

After consulting VAR the referee deemed the position not the be a penalty.

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc slammed the referee and VAR following the game and accused malignant forces of trying to prevent his team from becoming champions.

“They are playing games, they are using the media to carry out an operation against Fenerbahce,” Koc said.

“They are doing everything in their power to block our path to the championship.

“The referee and assistant referee did not give our penalty against Alanyaspor, VAR knowingly did not alert the referees.

“All of Turkey saw how they tried to rob our championship on 3 July. There are trying to do the same again.”

Fenerbahçe: 1 – 1 Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Stadium: Sukru Saracoglu

Referee: Ümit Öztürk, İbrahim Çağlar Uyarcan, İbrahim Bozbey

Fenerbahçe: Altay Bayındır, Isla, Jailson, Serdar Aziz, Dirar (min. 83 Ferdi Kadıoğlu), Luiz Gustavo, Ozan Tufan, Tolga Ciğerci (min. 46 Deniz Türüç), Kruse, Rodrigues (min. 90+2 Mevlüt Erdinç), Vedat Muric

Aytemiz Alanyaspor: Marafona, Onur Bulut, Welinton, Caulker, Nsakala, Siopis, Salih Uçan (min. 46 Ceyhun Gülselam), Efecan Karaca (min. 71 Mustafa Pektemek), Bakasetas (min. 80 Musa Çağıran), Djalma Campos, Cisse

Goals: min. 29 Cisse (Penaltıdan) (Aytemiz Alanyaspor), min. 53 Kruse (Penaltıdan) (Fenerbahçe)