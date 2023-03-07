Thomas Partey pays emotional tribute to Hatayspor player who lost life in Turkey earthquake

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey paid tribute to former Ghana team-mate Christian Atsu during the Gunners’ 3-2 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Partey got the North London based outfit back into the game after scoring from close range in the second half to make the score 2-1.

The Ghana international celebrated the goal by revealing a t-shit under his Arsenal jersey with a message for Atsu. The message read ‘Rest well Christian Atsu’.

Partey posted an Instagram post displaying a photo of him wearing the t-shirt paying respects to Atsu alongside the message: ‘This one is for you Atsu’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpYKLrEMvfy/?hl=en

Partey played alongside Atsu 17 times for the Ghana national team and was a friend of the Hatayspor player.

Atsu tragically passed away in the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake last month.

He went missing in the aftermath of the earthquake before his body was recovered days later from the rubble.

Atsu had scored the winning goal for Hatayspor just hours before the earthquake.

Premier League clubs paid tribute to Atsu and the earthquake victims wearing black armbands as well as moments of silence and the league has been raising charity for the victims of the earthquake.

The Premier League released the following statement: “We are deeply saddened by the news Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastation of the earthquakes that have hit Turkey and Syria.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Christian’s family and friends and everyone affected by this tragic event.”