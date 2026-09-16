Thomas Reis Takes the Reins at Trabzonspor Ahead of High-Stakes Debut

Following the departure of Fatih Tekke, Trabzonspor have moved swiftly to solidify their technical bench, securing an agreement with 52-year-old German manager Thomas Reis.

The former Samsunspor and Ludogorets Razgrad head coach touched down at Trabzon Airport late Tuesday evening, greeted by enthusiastic Bordo-Mavili supporters before heading into final contract discussions with president Ertuğrul Doğan’s board.

Having initially held negotiations with Stefano Pioli, Trabzonspor pivoted to Reis after talks with the Italian manager broke down over long-term contract demands. To finalize the move, the Black Sea club agreed to pay a release clause to Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, where Reis had recorded a stellar 2.56 points-per-game average in domestic play this term.

Discipline, High Press, and Turkish League Familiarity

Reis brings proven Super Lig experience back to the Black Sea region. During his 72-match tenure with Samsunspor, the German tactician established a reputation for disciplined defensive organization, intense forward pressing, and rapid transition play.

Unlike low-block pragmatists, Reis favors an aggressive, proactive 4-3-3 setup that demands high running volume and tactical compactness. He will be joined in Trabzon by trusted assistant coaches Ton Lokhoff and Danijel Zenkovic, while existing staff members including Ergin Keleş and Hüseyin Çimşir will remain part of the broader backroom team.

Trial by Fire: Blockbuster Debut Against Galatasaray

Reis faces an immediate baptism by fire. Sitting 9th in the standings on 7 points following their Matchday 5 defeat to Konyaspor, Trabzonspor must integrate their new manager’s tactical principles rapidly.

Reis’s official debut on the Papara Park touchline comes against joint-league leaders Galatasaray on Saturday night—a high-stakes fixture that offers the German an immediate stage to revitalize Trabzonspor’s campaign.