‘Three in a row’ – Man City ace Ilkay Gundogan takes to social media following Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa

Man City ace Ilkay Gundogan has taken to social media to celebrate his sides Carabao Cup success.

The Citizens registered a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the final on Sunday and Gundogan played the full 90 minutes on the day.

City, along with Gundogan, have now lited three League Cups in a row while the 29-year-old midfielder has now on won eight trophies since joining from Dortmund.

Following the final whistle and post-game celebrations, Gundogan shared a photo on social media of himself alongside Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

Gundogan also included the following caption, “Three in a row.”

Man City are back in action this week when they take on Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side returns to action in the Premier League when they take on their bitter rivals Man United on Sunday at Old Trafford.

The midfielder of Turkish origin has registered five assists and scored five goals from midfield in 39 appearances for Man City so far this season.