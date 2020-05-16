Three Players That Could Be Primed To Move To The Premier League

It is a rarity that players from the Turkish Super Lig move to the Premier League, as it is more common to see players moving in the opposite direction. This season we have already seen Alexander Sorloth, Papiss Cisse and Demba Ba all excel in Turkey having previously played their football in England.

However, could it be time that a number of players from Turkey leave to make their mark in the toughest division in world football?

Edin Visca- Istanbul Basaksehir

Edin Visca is certainly reaching the twilight of his career, which means that he may pounce at the chance of finally moving to England. Arsenal were reportedly interested in the Bosnian back in the summer of 2012, and they may renew their interest having failed in a deal to bring Yannick Carrasco to the Emirates. The 30-year-old has been a vital player for Istanbul throughout his nine-year stay at the club. In the 2018-19 season, he had a hand in 55% of the goals that the team scored.

To date, he has made 338 appearances for the club and scored 108 goals. His prowess is in the attacking third, but his directness would certainly be something that the Gunners would be happy to see. This season he has already matched his goals tally in all competitions from the previous two seasons, with six goals coming in the Europa League.

Younes Belhanda- Galatasaray

Another player that is reaching the final years of his career is Younes Belhanda. The Morroco international has been a vital member of the Galatasaray side since arriving from Dynamo Kiev in the summer of 2017. Over the three seasons that he has been at the club, he has played 95 games and scored 12 goals. He certainly has the winning mentality that clubs will want, as he has won titles in France, Ukraine and Turkey throughout his career.

While he may not get the interest that his accomplishments deserve from the sides at the top of the Premier League, there would undoubtedly be interest from clubs such as West Ham United and Crystal Palace, who will be looking for a natural winger that can create chances.

Abdulkadir Omur- Trabzonspor

Hailed as the Turkish Messi, there is great excitement surrounding this 20-year-old. However, to prove how talented he really is, he will likely have to make a move abroad and prove his credentials at a club in a major European division. He burst onto the scene in the 2017-18 season, as he made 29 appearances and scored three goals in the league. He was rumoured to be close to a move to Liverpool in the winter window of 2019.

But, the Reds rejected reports that they had made a move to sign the Turkish player. He already has international experience under his belt after getting his first call-up in 2018. He made his international debut a year later and could be one of the highest-profile players to leave the division this summer.