Three Turkish football clubs you should bet on

Football is one of the biggest sports in Turkey, which is no surprise considering that the country is home to some of Europe’s best teams. Most people who bet online know a thing or two about the sport in this country, but others don’t. So, let’s learn more about some of the top Turkish clubs you should bet on.

1. Beşiktaş

Founded in 1903, Beşiktaş is undoubtedly among the most successful football clubs in Turkey. Unsurprisingly, this team is also many people’s go-to option for online betting because it is usually among the best in the country.

Beşiktaş is named after a popular district in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, and it is often regarded as one of the Big Threes. Aside from the countless trophies won by the club over the years, Beşiktaş is one of the few big names that has never been relegated to a lower division.

At the time of writing this article, Beşiktaş has won 21 titles, and it regularly takes part in the big European championships. The odds for Beşiktaş are often higher than for other Turkish clubs, especially if the team makes it to the Champions League.

2. Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü

The second team in Turkey that often plays an important role for gamblers from all sorts of countries is Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü. It is one of the big clubs from Istanbul that fans often call “Fener”. Similar to the team mentioned above, this one has never been relegated and is always among the best-performing names in the country.

Since Fenerbahçe is almost always the big favorite in its matches, the odds for the club are not that good. However, some of the world’s leading sports betting platforms often provide at least a few Handicap options. Those things are famous for giving users better odds because they usually add things like goal advantages to one of the teams.

Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü has won a total of 19 Super League titles.

3. Galatasaray Spor Kulübü

The third Turkish club we’d like to include on this list is also very popular outside the country. In fact, it is among the oldest teams in the world because Galatasaray Spor Kulübü was formed back in 1905. Since then, the team based in Istanbul has had a massive fan base and has slowly become among the best in the country.

Galatasaray Spor Kulübü has 22 Super Lig titles and 19 Turkish Cup, making it among the most successful teams in Turkey. Gala is also one of the big “players” in European football and a regular participant in the most prestigious tournaments and competitions.

Unsurprisingly, Galatasaray Spor Kulübü’s biggest rivals are the other two big names from Istanbul. The games between them are always fun and unpredictable, which is why many people decide to bet.

Conclusion

Since these three clubs are among the best in Europe, they are usually the favorites unless they play in competitions like the Champions League. With that being said, the latter provide excellent odds for gamblers who bet for them, especially if they face big names like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, etc. After all, the top three Turkish clubs are known for their ability to defeat teams that are much stronger than them.