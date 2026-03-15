“Tip Your Hat”: Elche Boss Lauds Arda Guler’s Brilliance Despite Heavy Real Madrid Defeat

Following Elche’s 4-1 loss at the Santiago Bernabéu, manager Eder Sarabia offered a candid assessment of the gulf in class between the two sides, while admitting even he had to admire the “perfect” strike from Arda Güler that capped off the night.

Sarabia, whose side struggled to contain a rejuvenated Real Madrid, noted that competing against a squad of such depth is becoming increasingly difficult in the modern game.

Admiring the Spectacle

The defining image of the match was undoubtedly Arda Güler’s 70-meter lob, a goal that Sarabia described as a mix of individual genius and his own team’s misfortune.

“Arda is a phenomenal talent,” Sarabia admitted post-match as reported by AS. “We are going through a spell of bad luck where we keep conceding spectacular goals. Those small details that went our way early in the season are now going against us. But even amid the sadness and frustration, as a football fan, you just have to tip your hat. It was a perfect strike.”

Praise for Arbeloa’s Courage

Sarabia also took time to highlight the work of Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa, specifically praising his willingness to blood academy players during an injury crisis.

“Arbeloa is showing real courage by giving these young players their chance,” the Elche coach analyzed. “It isn’t easy to maintain such a high level over a 70-game season, but Madrid has shown they can produce performances like the one we saw against Manchester City earlier this week. We simply lacked the necessary aggressiveness to stop them.”

The Shift from the Alonso Era

When asked to compare the current Madrid setup under Arbeloa to the previous tenure of Xabi Alonso, Sarabia was diplomatic but noted a change in his own team’s energy levels.

“Xabi set them up very well, but when we faced them previously, we had an extra edge and more confidence. Right now, we lack that same freshness,” Sarabia explained, acknowledging the difficulty of the current campaign for the struggling Elche side.

Mutual Respect in the Dugout

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Sarabia revealed that a strong bond of respect exists between the two managers. He recounted a recent chance encounter with Arbeloa at a local restaurant where the two shared a cordial conversation.

“He is a coach who has always spoken highly of me,” Sarabia concluded. “We wished each other luck and I congratulated him on their recent European success. We have a very respectful and cordial relationship.”