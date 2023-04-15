Top 5 Besiktas players of all time

Besiktas is one of the most successful football clubs in Turkey, with a rich heritage spanning well over a century. Over the years, the club has produced some of the best players in Turkish football history, who have played a significant role in the team’s success. In this answer, we will look at – in our opinion – the top five Besiktas players of all time.

Metin Tekin

The legendary striker is regarded as the greatest Besiktas players of all time. He played for the club for over 15 years, helping the team win give league titles and the Turkish Cup three times.

Sergen Yalcin

The enfant terrible of Turkish football was one of the most talented footballers to ever grace the Super Lig. Yalcin was a magician on the ball but you never knew what he was going to do next on or off the pitch. In fact if it were not for his off the field antics he may have gone onto play at the highest level at any major European club. He played for Besiktas in two separate spells, scoring 95 goals in 273 appearances. He helped the team win 3 league titles and the Turkish Cup twice, and was also a member of the Turkish national team that finished third at Euro 2008.

Feyyaz Ucar

The former striker is a Besiktas legend helped the team win five league titles and the Turkish Cup three times, and is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in Turkish football history. He made up one of the Metin-Ali-Feyyaz – MAF – trio who shone under the management of English manager Gordon Milne in the 1980’s and early 1990’s. It was one of the most successful eras of the club.

Riza Calimbay

Rıza Çalımbay spent his entire career with Besiktas dedicating 16 years to the club. He was known as the Atomic Ant and made more appearances for the team than any other player. During his time at the club he lifted six Super Lig titles and three Turkish Cup trophies.

Atiba Hutchinson

Atiba Hutchinson has been at the club for nearly a decade. Known as the Octopus, he has worked tirelessly in midfield for years, establishing himself as a fan favourite. The Canada international has won three league titles at the club becoming a cult figure. This could be his last season playing for the Black Eagles but he is expected to stay on as a coach. It would not be a surprise to see him manage the team in the future.

Besiktas has produced many great players over the years, but the five mentioned above stand out for their achievements and contributions to the team’s success. They have all played a significant role in helping Besiktas win numerous trophies, and are respected and loved by the fans.