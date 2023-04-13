Top 5 Galatasaray players of all time

Galatasaray is the most successful football clubs in Turkey winning more Super Lig titles than any other club in the country. Over the years, the club has produced some of the best players in Turkish football history, who have played a significant role in the team’s success. In this answer, we will look at who are in our opinion the top five Galatasaray players of all time, based on their achievements and contributions to the club’s success.

Tugay Kerimoglu

Tugay Kerimoglu was arguably one of the greatest Turkish midfielders of all time; period. He was ridiculously gifted with an unbelievable passing range and one hell of a long range shot. In fact, he was probably ahead of his time. Had Tugay been at his prime today he would be one of the most sought after players on the planet. But he achieved a lot during his heyday. The Turkish international won six Super Lig titles at Galatasaray and the first European competition in the leagues history – the 2000 UEFA Cup as well as the European Super Cup.

Gheorghe Hagi

The Romanian magician played for Galatasaray from 1996 to 2001 and was instrumental in the team’s success during this period. He helped Galatasaray win four league titles and the UEFA Cup in 2000, and is regarded as one of the best players in the club’s history achieving cult status at the club.

Metin Oktay

A true Galatasaray legend the ‘Uncrowned King’ ‘Tacsiz Kral, Oktay scored 217 goals in 317 appearances for the club between 1955 and 1969. Every year on 13 September the team and fans pay their respects to the legendary striker at his grave in Kozlu cemetery near Topkapı in Istanbul. He has the sports and training facility named after him, the Metin Oktay Sports Complex and Training Center, located in Florya, Istanbul, is named after him.

Arda Turan

The fiery attacking midfielder played for Galatasaray from 2005 to 2011, and was a key player in the team’s title-winning campaigns in 2008. He was also named the Turkish Footballer of the Year twice during his time at the club.

Bulent Korkmaz

The former defender is one of the most successful players in Galatasaray’s history, having won 29 trophies during an illustrious career. He was a one club player dedicating his playing life to the team. He was the captain of the team during the UEFA Cup triumph in 2000, and is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Turkish football history.

Conclusion: Galatasaray has produced many great players over the years, but the five mentioned above stand out for their achievements and contributions to the team’s success. They have all played a significant role in helping Galatasaray win numerous trophies, and are fondly remembered by the club’s fans.