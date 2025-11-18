Top 5 Strikers in the Turkish Süper Lig: The 2025 Goal King Contenders

The Süper Lig is currently a playground for world-class striking talent. While the league often acts as a launching pad for rising stars, the 2025 season has seen major clubs invest heavily in proven goal-scorers, creating one of the most competitive Golden Boot races in recent memory.

Here are the five men whose every touch, turn, and finish is dominating headlines and driving their teams to glory in 2025:

1. Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

The Nigerian phenomenon isn’t just a striker; he’s a force of nature. His permanent transfer to Galatasaray in the summer marked the most expensive deal in Turkish football history, and he has repaid the faith immediately. Osimhen’s has been terrifying opposition defenders since his arrival, his aerial ability is dominant, and his relentless pressing is the engine of Galatasaray’s European ambition. His goal tally isn’t just high; his shots on target per 90 minutes are among the league’s best, proving his finishing is as clinical as his movement is electric. He is the standard-bearer for elite, modern strikers in the Süper Lig. Osimhen already has nine goals in 12 games but has scored six times in three Champoins League games, he needs to up his domestic league tally which stands at three to be crowned goal king again – last term he scored 26 goals in and 37 goals and eight assists in 41 games in all competitions.

2. Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahçe)

Fenerbahçe needed a consistent, high-volume scorer to compete with their rivals, and the Moroccan international has been exactly that. While perhaps lacking Osimhen’s flash, En-Nesyri’s positional intelligence and uncanny knack for being in the right place make him an elite presence. His goal numbers, including a solid number of non-penalty goals, reflect his tactical mastery and consistency. He is the quiet assassin of the league, often scoring the decisive goal in tight matches—the definition of a reliable number nine for a title contender. The striker currently has six goals in 12 appearances in the Super Lig this term.

3. Eldor Shomurodov (İstanbul Başakşehir)

A surprise joint-leader whose goal count exceeds his xG, showing impressive finishing under his new club. He has eight goals and one assist already in the league. The Uzbek striker has been the season’s biggest surprise. While not always the favorite in preseason predictions, his clinical form has been crucial for a Başakşehir side punching above its weight, demonstrating an uncanny ability to convert chances.

4. Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor)

A force of nature, Onuachu continues to be one of the league’s most effective target men. His goals often come from sheer dominance in the air and powerful strikes, making him a nightmare for any defender. The towering Nigerian continues his dominant form, using his physical presence to lead the line and the goal charts with eight goals already in the league this season.

5. Tammy Abraham (Beşiktaş)

Beşiktaş’s England international has made an immediate impact, showcasing both his poaching skills and ability to link up play. If he maintains his current scoring rate, he could easily climb the ranks. He already has five goals in the league this term and is growing in confidence spearheading the Black Eagles attack.