Top Nigerian Winger Returning to the Turkish Super Lig

One of the top Nigerian wingers will be returning back to the Turkish Super Lig, as it was just announced on Tuesday, January 17th. Jesse Sekidika will be returning on a loan to top club HangiKredi Ümraniyespor, and will be available for the remainder of this season.

During his time in the Super Lig, Sekidika has played on two different teams and has made appearances in 31 different matches. He has two career goals and one assist in his 31 Super Lig games played. He has scored two goals so far this season in seven games played with his previous club.

Ümraniyespor currently ranks last in the Turkish Super Lig. They have a 3-5-10 record on the season through 18 games played. The arrival of Sekidika on the wings should help give them a boost as the rest of the season continues. He should be able to help them reduce their -11 goal differential that they currently have on the season.

The Turkish Super Lig season runs from August to May, with the winner being crowned Turkish Super Cup champion in early May. Although Ümraniyespor will not be competing for the title, the addition of Jesse Sekidika should help boost the team’s morale and increase their goal differential on the 2022-2023 season.

The Turkish Super Lig currently ranks 12th on the soccer league’s ranking list. 20 teams play in the Super Lig, an increase from 18 clubs that was changed in 2020. The clubs are located in all parts of Turkey, with eight of the 20 teams being located in the Istanbul region. Ümraniyespor is new to the Turkish Super Lig, having spent only one season at Turkey’s top soccer level.

Despite their poor record this season, they should hopefully gain some valuable experience for the future as they are looking to compete to stay in the top 20 teams. Hopefully, the addition of Sekidika can help them bounce back and turn this season around. They are a ways away from being able to compete with teams like Galatasaray, who is currently first in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

They have a 13-3-2 record so far through 18 games played on the season. They’ll be competing with other top teams not only for the Super Lig title but also to advance into other European league playoffs. The top three teams will qualify for the Europa Conference League Playoffs, while the eventual season champion of the Super Lig will be qualified for the Champions League Playoffs.

Jesse Sekidika will likely make his debut with his new club on Monday, January 23rd, when Ümraniyespor is set to take on Fenerbahce. Sekidika and his new team will need to have a magical run down the stretch if they want to avoid relegation. The bottom four teams in the Super Lig at the end of the season will face relegation, and will be downgraded from Turkey’s top soccer league. While it is super unlikely, it is still mathematically possible for Ümraniyespor to climb out of relegation status and continue their run in the top soccer league of Turkey.

When you go to place your bets for any Ümraniyespor game remaining this year, be sure to remember to pick the team playing against them. Their team is just far too inexperienced and young to compete in the Super Lig, however, they are gaining valuable experience by competing at this level.

I wouldn’t place any of my own money though on this inexperienced team, even with the addition of a bright, young winger. Look for Ümraniyespor to continue to struggle for the remainder of the Super Lig season, as they will more than likely face relegation when the 2022-2023 season ends. Who knows, maybe the arrival of Jesse Sekidika will bring them a bit of life as the Super Lig season begins its final third of the season.