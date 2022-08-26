Top UK betting sites

In the UK, many people follow sports events and bet on sports. As a result, there are many different bookmakers here, making it very difficult to choose the ideal UK betting sites. Today we want to review the most popular bookmakers and evaluate their suitability for new players.

How do bookmakers work?

In the UK, bookmakers operate legally upon receipt of a special license.

It allows you to immediately identify fraudsters and block those sites that operate outside the law.

To start betting on sports, players must go through a simple registration and replenish their account. The registration process takes only a few minutes. You need to enter your email address and create a password. Also, some bookmakers ask you to verify your identity and provide some documents. It is necessary to ensure that you are not a scammer.

Players can replenish their account using various payment systems:

Bank cards (credit and debit);

e-wallets (PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and more);

Electronic cards;

Prepaid cards and more.

Today, everyone can choose the most suitable payment method for themselves, depending on what they are used to using every day. You can replenish the account only from the bank card or e-wallet that belongs to the player. It is also done to prevent fraud and the use of stolen cards.

Once you make a deposit, you can bet on any sport. It is worth noting that the variety of rates today is awe-inspiring. If 50 years ago you could only bet on winning or losing, today you can bet on the score, the result of one match, and even who will become the head coach of your favorite team.

It is worth noting that the number of sports is also snowballing. Esports has become very popular lately.

The most popular bookmakers

Today, there are several significant bookmakers; among the most popular are:

BetFred;

10bet;

STS;

888Sport;

BetVictor;

Unibet;

SkyBet and many others.

Each offers different conditions for cooperation, odds, welcome bonuses, and other additional promotions. It makes sense to talk about some of them in more detail.

BetFred

It is one of the most popular and sought-after bookmakers and offers one of the best welcome bonuses in the UK. So, having replenished your account with only 10 pounds, you can get as much as 40 pounds.

In addition, it has excellent customer support that is available 24/7. Experienced specialists work here who efficiently resolve all controversial issues in the legal field.

It has many sports and bets, which significantly expands the audience. It keeps track of large and small events, which is especially useful for less popular sports.

10bet

This bookmaker is ideal for both football fans and horse racing enthusiasts. Here, the best conditions are created for both directions: favorable odds, many events and types of bets, good statistics, and reviews.

In addition, this site provides its new and regular players with pleasant bonuses that allow you to bet more safely and earn additional income.

888Sport

It is famous for its excellent VIP rewards scheme for loyal users. As part of this, players can receive many free bets and additional privileges. Another advantage of this bookmaker is instant payouts. While other companies keep theirs waiting for a week, 888Sport credits the money to the account within a few minutes.

Unibet

This bookmaker will be a real salvation for customers who love British horse racing. Bets on this sport have the best odds, and the number of competitions will pleasantly surprise you. Here you have excellent chances.

However, it is worth saying that this bookmaker has stringent control over users’ activities; therefore, it often blocks accounts.