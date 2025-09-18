Toppmöller Urges Eintracht Frankfurt to Embrace Champions League Return

Ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt’s UEFA Champions League opener, head coach Dino Toppmöller has expressed his excitement, urging his team to “enjoy” their return to European football’s elite competition. The Eagles are set to face Turkish champions Galatasaray on Thursday at Deutsche Bank Park, marking just the second time the club has participated in the tournament.

Frankfurt’s last appearance in the Champions League was in the 2022/23 season, following their remarkable Europa League title win the year before under former manager Oliver Glasner.

In his press conference, Toppmöller acknowledged the magnitude of the moment for his club. “It feels extraordinary to play in the Champions League with Eintracht—and that’s exactly what it is,” he told official club sources. “The message I want to give the boys is this: enjoy our place in the competition that we earned last season. But of course, we aim to pick up points and win games.”

Banking on Home Advantage and Fan Support

The manager also highlighted the importance of the home crowd, known for creating a passionate atmosphere during European nights. “The atmosphere in our stadium is always fantastic,” Toppmöller stated. “We know about the special nature of European nights—it’s an entirely different affair under the floodlights. Generally, this is nothing new for us; we always look forward to playing in our wonderful stadium. Playing at home is definitely an advantage for us.”

Focusing on the challenge posed by their opponents, Toppmöller emphasized the need for a focused and determined approach. “The most important message is to go into the match against Galatasaray with great anticipation—with focus and hunger,” he said. “If we approach every game like that, with a little bit of luck and the fans behind us, then anything is possible in every match.”

Toppmöller concluded by reinforcing his team’s ambition for a winning start. “Playing in the Champions League is something special, and we want to make Thursday a special day—ideally with a home win. Galatasaray will have eleven top players on the pitch, but so will we.”