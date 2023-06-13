Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are interested in signing Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Zaniolo, 23, is a talented player who has been linked with a move to a number of top European clubs in recent months.

He is a versatile midfielder who can play in a number of positions, including as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder, and winger.

Zaniolo has been in good form for Galatasaray this season, scoring five goals in 10 appearances in the Super Lig.

He is also a regular for the Italian national team, having made 11 appearances for the Azzurri.

Tottenham are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer after a number of injuries to key players last season.

Spurs have been linked with Zaniolo in the past but he ended up joining Galatasaray on a €15m move from AS Roma in February 2023.

Zaniolo would be a good addition to the Spurs’ squad, as he is a young, talented player with experience at the highest level.

Galatasaray want to keep Zaniolo on but a €35m bid would activate his release clause.

The Lions would be forced to enter talks if his release clause is matched.

Galatasaray ended up winning the league title booked a place in the Champions League next season.