Tottenham & Aston Villa Target Will Cost €35m, Several Teams Want 13-Goal Striker

Tottenham and Aston Villa are among several sides interested in Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Kosovo international striker is also on the radar of Monaco and Burnley.

The report also claims that Fenerbahce now value their star man as being worth €35m. The Istanbul giants need to sell players over the summer due to Financial Fair Play (FFP).

Muriqi has seen his value increase dramatically in the Turkish media.

Manchester United reportedly bid €25m for the 25-year-old striker in January according to Fotospor.

Muriqi was linked with a Yellow-Navies exit all January but the club made it clear they did not want to sell their star man in the winter transfer window considering they are in the title race.

Turkish-Football reported that Spurs scouted Muriqi over his first six games of the season and have also recently been keeping close tabs on the striker.

The Kosovo international joined Fenerbahce from Caykur Rizespor last summer and has gone onto score 13 goals and provide five assists in all competitions this season.

Muriqi has another three-years remaining on his contract but does not have a release clause option.