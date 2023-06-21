Tottenham ‘Closest’ To Signing Italy International, Prepared to Pay €35m to Galatasaray

Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on signing Nicolo Zaniolo, despite the Italian midfielder joining Galatasaray in February according to journalist Nevzat Dindar.

Dindar is is known for his close ties to Galatasaray and broke down the latest transfer developments on the Skorer TV podcast on Youtube.

READ: New to the Süper Lig? Here’s what you need to know

Zaniolo, 23, is being targeted by Premier League clubs willing to pay a fee of around €30-35m this summer.

Juventus were reported to be interested but are not offering anywhere near the same transfer bids so Galatasaray are no longer taking them seriously.

Spurs have the finances to pay that kind of money for him, and they should look to get the deal done.

“The interested Premier League sides are prepared to pay €30-35m for Zaniolo so Galatasaray are not even taking Juventus’ offer seriously anymore. The club closest to signing Zaniolo is Tottenham,” Dindar said.

Zaniolo would be a significant upgrade for Spurs’ attack. He is a creative and versatile player who can operate as a number 10 or a winger.

Galatasaray see Zaniolo as a “very special” player, but they may struggle to hold on to him if Spurs agree to pay near to their asking price.

The opportunity to play in England will certainly tempt the player, and it would be a step up in his career.

Zaniolo has a contract with Galatasaray until 2024. He has been capped 23 times by Italy, scoring 2 goals.

The 23-year-old was targeted by Tottenham in the past but ended up joining Galatasaray from AS Roma in February.

Zaniolo lifted the Super Lig title with Galatasaray in his first season at the club.