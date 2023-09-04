Tottenham Defender Set to Complete €8m Move After Striking 3-Year Deal With Turkish Giants

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is set to complete his move to Galatasaray after striking a deal with the club, sources told Turkish-Football.

In fact, Sanchez has already been registered with the Turkish Football Federation.

New players are required to be registered in order to receive their license to play in Turkiye.

Galatasaray have had to rush through the registration process as they want to include the defender in the Champions League squad submission.

Sanchez is set to complete his transfer for an €8m fee which will be paid to Tottenham.

The Colombia international will sign a three-year deal with the option to extend by an additional season.

The transfer will be officially announced in a statement later today by Galatasaray.

The transfer will also be released with a statement on the Istanbul stock exchange.

The Lions will initially announce that there are negotiations ongoing as a formality and then announce the transfer in a second statement.

Galatasaray have until 15 September to conclude transfer business as the Süper Lig transfer window runs later than move major leagues.

The Yellow-Reds were waiting until they booked a place in the Champions League group stage before making their final moves.

The Lions will face Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Copenhagen in Group A.