Tottenham & Everton in transfer race for South Korea international defender

Tottenham and Everton are locked in a transfer race with Napoli for Fenerbahce defender Kim Min Jae according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Spurs and Everton have been interested in the South Korea international throughout the course of the season.

The report claims that the defender is actually worth €11m but that he has a release clause.

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc is reported to be open to a transfer but won’t entertain an offer that does not activate his €23m release clause.

The 25-year-old is under contract until 2025.

The Yellow Canaries signed Kim Min Jae on a €3m move from BJ Guoan last August.

All three clubs are reported to have expressed a serious interest in the centre-back and are expected to make a move this summer.

The defender made 39 appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahce this season.

He started all but one of the Super Lig game’s he was available for establishing himself as a key player this term.

Kim Min Jae has 40 international caps for South Korea.

Fenerbahce will finish the season as runners-up after losing out in the title race to Trabzonspor.