Tottenham & Everton interested in Juventus defender, Italian giants want €35m

Tottenham and Everton are interested in Juventus defender Merih Demiral according to Tuttosport.

Per the source, the Premier League sides also face competition from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

Juventus meanwhile, would ideally want to keep Demiral but may have to ‘sacrifice’ the defender for the budget.

The Italian side hold all the cards as far as the 23-year-old is concerned as he is still under contract for another three seasons.

The Bianconeri would only consider an offer of at least €35m for the young centre-back.

Demiral is currently on holiday in Turkey and is expected back at the Juventus camp on Tuesday.

Juve will discuss Demiral’s future once he arrives back from his holiday.

The 1.90m defender has been linked with several clubs recently and considering he fell behind Bonucci, Chiellini and De Ligt in the pecking order if Juventus do need to sell Demiral would make sense.

Only yesterday the young defender was also linked with Manchester United.

Demiral has made a total of 35 times in the Serie A for Juventus and Sassuolo. He has also made six Champions League appearances and has 24 caps for his country.