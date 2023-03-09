Tottenham exptected to try and sign Italy international again this summer, transfer could now cost €35m

Tottenham are expected to make another move for Nicolo Zaniolo this summer according to Calciomercato.

Per the source, Spurs and AC Milan are both interested in the Italy international after both failing to sign the forward this winter.

READ: Tottenham winger agent confirms talks with ‘many interested team’ amid Fenerbahce transer interest

Instead Galatasaray managed to transfer the 23-year-old in a surprise move to add to an already impressive squad featuring the likes of Mauro Icardi and Lucas Torreira among others.

The transfer could however, now cost Tottenham considerably more than the loan offer they made with an option to buy.

Spurs could have to pay €35m for Zaniolo as that is the release clause Galatasaray inserted into his contract after signing him.

The Lions benefited from the Turkish transfer window being extended longer than most other European leagues.

The Lions ended up signing Zaniolo for €15m on February 8 after most other transfer windows had shut.

The Italy international signed a contract deal until 2027 with the Istanbul giants.

The midfielder has yet to make his official debut for Galatasaray as the league was suspended after the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria around the time he joined.

The league has since returned to action and Zaniolo could make his club debut on Saturday 11 March against Kasimpasa.

The Lions are currently first in the Super Lig six points clear of second placed Fenerbahce.