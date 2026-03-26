Tottenham Eye Turkish Tactician Okan Buruk Amid Relegation Battle

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk as a primary candidate to take the reins at the North London club this summer. As Spurs navigate a turbulent Premier League campaign, Italian outlets suggest the 52-year-old is now a focal point of the club’s long-term coaching strategy.

The Race for the “Turkish Klopp”

According to TuttoMercatoWEB, Tottenham have added Buruk to a high-profile shortlist that also includes former Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi and Fulham’s Marco Silva. With Buruk’s current contract in Istanbul set to expire in June, Spurs are not the only suitors; Serie A’s Lazio and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Buruk, a former Inter Milan and Galatasaray midfielder, has spent his entire coaching career in his homeland since 2013. However, his dominant domestic record has now made him one of Europe’s most “in-demand” free agents.

A Serial Winner’s Resume

Widely regarded as the premier manager in the Turkish Süper Lig, Buruk’s track record is nothing short of elite:

Galatasaray Dominance: Since taking over in 2022, he has led the Lions to three consecutive league titles and is currently on track for a historic fourth.

Historic Breakthrough: He famously guided Istanbul Basaksehir to their first-ever Süper Lig championship in the 2019-20 season.

Tactical Reputation: Known for his high-pressing, attacking style, Buruk is viewed by the Spurs board as a manager capable of restoring the “Tottenham DNA.”

The Crisis at White Hart Lane

The link to Buruk comes at a dire moment for Spurs. Following a bruising 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, Tottenham sit just one point above the relegation zone with only seven fixtures remaining.

The appointment of interim boss Igor Tudor has yet to yield a “bounce,” with the team picking up a solitary point from a possible 15. While Fabrizio Romano reports that Roberto De Zerbi is a person of interest, the Italian coach is reportedly waiting to see if Spurs can maintain their Premier League status before committing to the project.

The Summer Verdict

If Tottenham successfully avoid the drop, Buruk represents a cost-effective and ambitious appointment. Leaving Galatasaray after a trophy-laden four-year stint would mark his first foray into management outside of Türkiye—a move that could see him follow in the footsteps of other Mediterranean managers who have thrived in England.