Tottenham Hold Talks Over 10-Goal Fenerbahce Striker

Tottenham have held talks with Fenerbahce over the transfer of striker Vedat Muriqi according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Spurs were left impressed with the Kosovo international after scouting him against Genclerbirligi.

The 25-year-old scored twice against the Ankara based side.

The report claims that Tottenham have been keeping close tabs on the powerful forward this term and have also been impressed with his off the field conduct and professionalism.

Spurs are preparing a formal offer for Muriqi but Fenerbahce do not want to sell in January unless they receive a bid over €20m.

See More: Turkey’s Chances at Euro 2020

The Fenerbahce striker has been one of the most in-form players in the league this term scoring a total of 10 goals and providing three assists in 14 games in all competitions.

Muriqi has 23 caps for Kosovo having scored eight goals for his national team.

The 1.94m tall striker does have three-years remaining on his Fenerbahce deal after joining from fellow Super Lig outfit Rizespor where he scored 17 goals and provided eight assists last term.