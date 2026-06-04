Tottenham Hotspur Emerge as Favorites to Land Rising Ivorian Star Christ Oulai

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly moved to the front of the queue to secure the signature of Trabzonspor’s breakout midfielder Christ Inao Oulai according to Hurriyet.

Following an extensive scouting campaign throughout the 2025/26 season, the North London club is now considered the frontrunner to land the 20-year-old Ivorian international.

A Breakout Campaign in Turkey

Oulai, who joined Trabzonspor from Ligue 2 side SC Bastia in August 2025 for approximately €5.5 million, has enjoyed a rapid ascent in European football. During the recently concluded season, he became a fixture in the “Black Sea Storm” midfield, contributing to their Turkish Cup triumph.

His statistical profile from the 2025/26 campaign highlights his growing influence:

Appearances: 31 across all competitions.

Goal Contributions: 2 goals and 4 assists.

Discipline: 9 yellow cards, reflecting his combative style in the middle of the park.

Performance Rating: An average FotMob rating of 7.35.

Spurs’ Midfield Rebuilding Under De Zerbi

The pursuit of Oulai comes as part of a significant squad overhaul under manager Roberto De Zerbi. Tottenham have already been active this summer, reportedly reaching agreements for Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi and Liverpool veteran Andy Robertson.

Addressing the midfield has become a priority as Yves Bissouma is expected to leave upon the expiration of his contract this month. Additionally, uncertainty surrounds the future of Joao Palhinha, and young talent Archie Gray may seek a loan move if he is not guaranteed regular minutes. While Oulai is viewed as a long-term prospect rather than an immediate starter, Spurs officials reportedly see him as a high-ceiling talent suited for the Premier League.

The €35 Million Battle

Despite Tottenham’s pole position, they face stiff competition from a “boatload” of European suitors. According to Turkish outlet Hurriyet, the following clubs remain interested:

Premier League: Chelsea, Brighton, and Bournemouth.

Europe: RB Leipzig and SL Benfica.

Trabzonspor are reportedly in a strong negotiating position, with the player under contract until June 2030. The Turkish side is expected to demand a fee in the region of €35 million to part with their prized asset this summer.

As the transfer window officially opens, it remains to be seen if Spurs will finalize a deal for the Ivorian prodigy before their domestic and continental rivals make their first official move.