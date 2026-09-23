Tottenham Interest Builds for Beşiktaş Defender Emirhan Topçu

Beşiktaş center-back Emirhan Topçu has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur following his standout domestic and European performances this season, sources have told Turkish-Football.
Tottenham Scouting Operations
Tottenham Hotspur representatives have intensified their monitoring of Topçu in recent weeks, sending scouts to evaluate his performances in both Süper Lig fixtures and UEFA Europa League ties.
Topçu’s seamless adaptation to Italiano’s demanding high-line system—which requires center-backs to press aggressively on the front foot and distribute accurately through central channels—has elevated his status as one of the most complete defenders operating in Turkish football today. His ability to initiate attacks from deep aligns neatly with modern Premier League demands.
International Caliber & Transfer Position
Topçu’s consistent club performances have also paid dividends at the international level, firmly establishing him within Vincenzo Montella’s plans for the Türkiye national team. His steady progression in the A Milli setup has further validated his potential to succeed in top-tier European leagues.
While Beşiktaş’s hierarchy consider Topçu a vital cornerstone of their domestic and European ambitions, growing interest from North London could test their resolve. With the winter window approaching, the Istanbul club may soon face a major decision should formal contact materialize from England.