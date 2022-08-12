Tottenham interested in Turkey international but face competition from Man United

Tottenham are interested in Inter Milan attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu according to Blasting News.

Per the source, Spurs manager Antonio Conte is interested in the 28-year-old playmaker.

Conte knows Calhanoglu well from his time coaching at Inter Milan; the midfielder played for rivals AC Milan at the time.

Tottenham are considering making an offer for the Turkey international and a part-exchange deal option for Lo Celso.

The report claims that Inter are not keen on a part-exchange and would prefer an upfront offer for their star man.

Calhanoglu has two-years remaining on his Inter contract so the Italian giants are in no rush to sell unless the price is right.

Man United are also reported to be interested in Calhanoglu.

United have got their season off to a poor start and could strengthen the squad before the end of the transfer window.

Calhanoglu impressed last season for the Serie A runners-up after joining Inter from rivals AC Milan last season.

The Germany born playmaker provided 12 assists in the league and scored seven times as well last season.

Calhanoglu has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past but has never played in England before. The playmaker has spent his career playing for Bundesliga and Serie A sides.