Tottenham Join Pursuit as Galatasaray Face Premier League Interest for Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray have been put on high alert following reports that Tottenham Hotspur have added Victor Osimhen to their summer target list alongside existing interest from Manchester United, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

The Nigerian international forward, who remains the focal point of head coach Okan Buruk’s frontline for the upcoming campaign, continues to draw strong attention from Premier League clubs despite Galatasaray’s clear refusal to entertain a summer departure.

Tottenham and Manchester United Target Nigerian Forward

According to reporting from Fanatik referencing British sources, Tottenham Hotspur have expanded their offensive target shortlist to include the 27-year-old striker:

Spurs executives have begun gathering information on Osimhen’s contract terms and physical condition after closely tracking his influential performances in Istanbul.

Reports continue to link United with a potential proposal in the region of €100 million as they seek a proven focal point for their attack.

Spurs Also Monitoring Rafael Leão

Tottenham’s recruitment team is exploring multiple marquee options to reinforce their forward line. alongside Osimhen, Spurs are simultaneously evaluating AC Milan star Rafael Leão.

The North London side is intent on adding dynamic, high-impact attacking talents capable of operating across the front three during the current transfer window.

Galatasaray Maintain Firm Position

Despite escalating interest and the prospect of major transfer fees from Premier League suitors, Galatasaray’s board maintains an unyielding stance. With Osimhen locked into a long-term contract at Rams Park, the club considers him essential to their domestic title defense and European objectives, with no intention of sanctioning a transfer.