Tottenham Join Sheffield United In Race For £12.5m Rated Rising Star

Tottenham have joined Sheffield United in the race to sign Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

A source close to the footballer confirmed to Turkish-Football that Sheffield United are interested and that Tottenham, as well as several Bundesliga sides, have approached Fenerbahce.

Fotospor reported that the Blades were interested in Bayindir as a replacement for Dean Henderson.

Turkish-Football report that Sheffield United interest in the 21-year-old keeper actually dates back several months.

The Blades and Spurs made an enquiry regarding Bayindir back when Damiel Comolli was sporting director.

Tottenham have close ties to their former sporting director Comolli.

Meanwhile, former United director Selahattin Baki is now on the board at Fenerbahce and has a warm relationship with his former club and the ownership.

Both sides used their connection to the Yellow Canaries to register their interest and have been closely scouting the young keeper.

The problem Sheffield United have is that Henderson is on loan from Manchester United and based on how impressive he has been this season it could prove difficult to keep him on.

Fenerbahce value Bayindir as being worth £12.5m and are prepared to sell this summer as they have a replacement ready.

Nineteen-year-old rising star Berke Ozer would replace Bayindir should the move go ahead.

The Yellow-Navies will have to sell players this summer due in order to comply with their Financial Fair Play requirements.

Bayindir has kept five clean sheets in 21 league appearances this term.

The young keeper has been called up to the senior Turkey national side but has yet to receive his first full cap.