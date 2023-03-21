Tottenham & Leeds lead race for Serie A star midfielder

Tottenham and Leeds United are leading the race for Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu according to Italian outlet Il Romanista.

Per the source, Calhanoglu’s form has attracted a lot of interest but that Tottenham and Leeds are leading the transfer race.

Calhanoglu has three goals and six assists in 36 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Turkiye international is under contract until summer 2024 and considering he is 29-years-old this could be the optimal time for Inter to cash in.

Additionally, the report states that Inter are not in a healthy financial state and could do with trimming the wage bill.

The Serie A giants signed Calhanoglu as a free agent from rivals AC Milan in 2021.

Selling the experienced star name could be welcomed from a financial standpoint and offer the Milan based side the chance of making a substantial profit.

Calhanoglu has vast experience playing for major clubs in Italy and Germany, the attacking midfielder also has experience in the Champions League.

Leeds United would have to stay in the Premier League next season to have a realistic chance of signing Calhanoglu.