Tottenham Linked with Loan Move for Real Madrid’s Güler

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid’s talented young midfielder, Arda Güler, on loan according to Fichajes.

Güler has struggled for consistent playing time at Real Madrid, and a loan move could be beneficial for his development. The Turkish international is highly regarded as one of the best young talents in European football.

The Turkish international is part of the first team and has been used in rotation but he has yet to lock down a regular starting spot.

Guler has made a total of 11 appearances in all competitions for Real and has played a total of 292 minutes in all competitions.

A move to Tottenham would provide Güler with the opportunity to play regular football in the Premier League. His creativity, dribbling skills, and goal-scoring ability would be a valuable asset to the Spurs squad.

Tottenham are currently looking to strengthen their squad, particularly in attacking positions. Güler’s potential to contribute immediately and his long-term development make him an attractive target.

However, any potential deal would depend on Real Madrid’s willingness to loan out the young talent and Tottenham’s ability to finalize the agreement.

Additionally, Guler has turned down all offers in the past and made it clear he wants to fight for his place in the team. However, his lack of playing time could be a factor if the situation does not change by January when the transfer window opens again.