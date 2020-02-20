Tottenham, Liverpool send scouts to Turkey for rising star, summer exit likely

Tottenham and Liverpool have sent scouts to Turkey for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to Fotospor.

Per the source, both Premier League sides and Lazio have received accreditation for the Super Lig derby clash between Besiktas and Trabzonspor which will be played at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

The report goes onto claim that Cakir is likely to leave at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old keeper has been closely linked with Tottenham and Liverpool this season.

The Reds link boils down to Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu revealing interest from the Premier League leaders.

The Tottenham link goes back to a report by the Gunes newspaper back at the start of the month.

Cakir is very much in high demand but he would be second-choice at Liverpool behind Alisson Becker.

Tottenham could be looking for a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris who is 33-years-old but Cakir would probably not initially be brought in as a first-choice keeper.

Turkish-Football asked Trabzonspor to comment on the transfer rumors.

Trabzonspor did not name any clubs but stated that there are several European clubs interested in their rising star.

Turkish-Football have reported that Lille will make a move for Cakir should they sell Mike Maignan this summer.

The Ligue 1 outfit have been closely scouting the Turkey international and have built close ties with Trabzonspor after the signing of Yusuf Yazici over the summer.