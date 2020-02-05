Tottenham Make €25m Bid For Turkey International On Liverpool Radar

Tottenham have made a €25m offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to the Gunes newspaper.

Per the source, Tottenham have joined Liverpool in the race for the highly-rated goalkeeper.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho reportedly wants Cakir as a replacement for Paulo Gazzaniga who is currently second in line to the injured Hugo Lloris.

Additionally, the report also claims that Inter and Napoli are also interested in the 23-year-old keeper.

Cakir is one of the most highly sought after players in Turkey and has impressed in goal for Trabzonspor this season.

The 1.93m tall keeper pulled off eight saves against Fenerbahce in the derby over the weekend helping his side record a 2-1 victory.

Turkish-Football reported that Liverpool and Lille scouted Cakir against Fenerbahce and have been keeping closes tabs on the keeper.

🧤 Trabzonspor’un genç yıldızı Uğurcan Çakır, Fenerbahçe karşısında kariyer rekorunu 4. kez egale etti 👉 8 kurtarış 🔝 Bordo-Mavililerin genç kalecisi ayrıca, bu sezon Fenerbahçe’ye karşı oynadığı iki maçta toplam 16 kurtarış yapmış oldu. pic.twitter.com/GZ2pNS65eM — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) February 1, 2020

In total, the keeper has saved 16 of the 18 shots taken by Fenerbahce against Trabzonspor over the course of the two games between the rivals this season.

Trabzonspor could join league leaders Sivasspor at the top of the table if they win their game in hand against Malatyaspor.

Cakir has one international cap for Turkey and is expected to make the squad for Euro 2020 this summer.