Tottenham Make €25m Bid For Turkey International On Liverpool Radar

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir is seen during the friendly under-21 football match between France and Turkey at the Robert Diochon stadium in the northwestern city of Le Petit-Quevilly, northwestern France on October 12, 2018. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images)

Tottenham have made a €25m offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to the Gunes newspaper.

Per the source, Tottenham have joined Liverpool in the race for the highly-rated goalkeeper.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho reportedly wants Cakir as a replacement for Paulo Gazzaniga who is currently second in line to the injured Hugo Lloris.

Additionally, the report also claims that Inter and Napoli are also interested in the 23-year-old keeper.

Cakir is one of the most highly sought after players in Turkey and has impressed in goal for Trabzonspor this season.

The 1.93m tall keeper pulled off eight saves against Fenerbahce in the derby over the weekend helping his side record a 2-1 victory.

Turkish-Football reported that Liverpool and Lille scouted Cakir against Fenerbahce and have been keeping closes tabs on the keeper.

In total, the keeper has saved 16 of the 18 shots taken by Fenerbahce against Trabzonspor over the course of the two games between the rivals this season.

Trabzonspor could join league leaders Sivasspor at the top of the table if they win their game in hand against Malatyaspor.

Cakir has one international cap for Turkey and is expected to make the squad for Euro 2020 this summer.