Tottenham & Nottingham Forest Lead Chase for Super Lig Star Roland Sallai

Galatasaray star Roland Sallai, has become a high-priority target for Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest according to Fanatik.

This interest follows earlier reports linking him to Liverpool, Brentford, and Sunderland during the winter window.

Galatasaray’s Hardline Stance

Galatasaray management, led by President Dursun Özbek, is reportedly determined to keep Sallai as a cornerstone of their tactical system. Key highlights of the club’s current position include:

Transfer Veto: The club has rejected the idea of a summer sale, viewing Sallai as “indispensable” for their upcoming Champions League campaign.

“Astronomical” Requirements: Only an exceptional, record-breaking offer would force the “Cimbom” to reconsider their stance, as the player is currently under contract until June 2028.

System Value: Head coach Okan Buruk considers Sallai a vital asset due to his rare ability to cover multiple positions effectively.

The Premier League Pursuit

English interest in Sallai has peaked following his consistent performances in the Süper Lig and on the international stage.

Tottenham and Nottingham Forest: Both clubs have reportedly identified the Hungarian as a primary target to bolster their squads this summer.

Liverpool Links: Earlier this year, reports suggested Liverpool viewed Sallai as a potential versatile addition to provide cover for their defensive and wing options.

Brentford and Sunderland: Brentford is reportedly preparing a summer bid, while Sunderland monitored the player closely during the January window.

Seasonal Impact

Since joining from SC Freiburg for a fee of €6 million in late 2024, Sallai has firmly established himself in Istanbul. During the current 2025/26 campaign, he has recorded 28 appearances, contributing one goal and three assists. His versatility was on full display this season, primarily featuring at right-back while occasionally filling in on the wings and in advanced roles.

While the Premier League remains a primary ambition for many players, Galatasaray’s clear stance suggests that interested clubs will face a significant battle to lure the Hungarian star away from Vodafone Park this summer.