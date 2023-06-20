Tottenham Hotspur have offered €22 million for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, but the Turkish club are demanding €25 million according to the Hurriyet newspaper.

Nelsson has a release clause of €25 million, and Galatasaray are not willing to sell him for less than that price.

Galatasaray convinced Nelsson to stay last summer after Sevilla made an offer.

The Lions asked Nelsson to stay on and he did, going onto lift the Super Lig title this season.

The report quotes Nelsson as saying: “I stayed on last summer and did my duty. We agreed I would stay on and fulfil my destiny at the club.

“I was told my wishes would be respected this summer. Now I want to move to England or Spain and hope Galatasaray strike a deal that leaves everyone happy.”

The Danish international has told Galatasaray that he wants to leave and join Tottenham, but the Turkish club are reluctant to let him go without receiving the full amount of his release clause.

It is unclear whether Tottenham will be willing to increase their offer for Nelsson.

The Premier League club are looking to strengthen their defense this summer, and Nelsson is a target who they have been tracking for some time.

However, they may be unwilling to pay €25 million for a player who is not a guaranteed starter.

Galatasaray are in a difficult position. They do not want to lose Nelsson, but they also do not want to sell him for less than his release clause.

The Turkish club may be forced to accept a lower offer from Tottenham, but they are hoping that the Premier League club will eventually meet their demands.