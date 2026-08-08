Tottenham Prepare Offer for Baris Alper Yilmaz, Galatasaray Demand €50m

Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their pursuit of Galatasaray winger Barış Alper Yılmaz, sources have told Turkish-Football the North London club have contacted the Lions regarding a summer move.

The 26-year-old wide attacker has emerged as a target for Spurs following an exceptional campaign for both club and country.

Capable of playing anywhere across the front line and at wing-back, Yılmaz’s versatility, explosive speed, and relentless work rate have attracted strong interest from top European clubs throughout the summer window.

Key Transfer Developments

Spurs officials are compiling a formal proposal to be worth in the region of €30m to €35m to test Galatasaray’s resolve.

The Turkish champions maintain a firm stance, holding out for a fee closer to €50m before considering a sale for one of their key assets.

Yılmaz is understood to be keen on a move to England, prioritizing a chance to play in the Premier League despite alternative interest from clubs across Europe and the Middle East.

Tactical Fit in North London

Yılmaz’s aggressive pressing style, physical power, and direct running make him an ideal fit for high-intensity Premier League football.

Coming off a career-best season where he registered 19 goal contributions (8 goals, 11 assists) in the Süper Lig, his arrival would provide crucial depth and dynamic attacking options across Spurs’ flanks.

Negotiations between Tottenham and Galatasaray are expected to intensify over the coming days as the Premier League club aims to finalize terms ahead of the new season.