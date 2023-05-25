Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to pay Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson’s €25 million release clause according to Skorer.

Per the source, Galatasaray board member Erdem Timur has traveled to London for talks over Nelsson and Sacha Boey.

Timur is currently negotiating with Tottenham over the Nelsson but has yet to reach an agreement.

The Galatasaray chief wants to return to Turkey having secured deals worth €50m – €25m each.

Timur is open to selling Nelsson this summer but will reportedly not accept anything below the asking price.

Nelsson does have a €25m release clause option but the Lions are not under pressure to sell as his contract runs until 2026.

The 24-year-old has impressed for Galatasaray, making 33 appearances in all competitions. The Danish defender can play at centre-back or right-back.

Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig on the verge of lifting the league title. The Yellow-Reds will be crowned champions if they beat Ankaragucu in their next game.

The Lions will book a place in the Champions League next season as they will definitely finish in the top two.

Nelsson joined Galatasaray on a €7m move from Copenhagen in August 2021.