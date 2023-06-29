Tottenham Propose Wild Offer for Galatasaray Duo

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly looking to sign two Galatasaray stars, Victor Nelsson and Nicolo Zaniolo, this summer.

The north London side have reportedly proposed a “wild” offer that includes two to three of their own players plus €30-35m cash in exchange for the pair according Nevzat Dindar who broke the story in the Milliyet newspaper.

Galatasaray vice-president Erden Timur was recently reported in the Turkish media as having travelled to London for transfer talks.

Timur held talks with Tottenham and Brighton during his trip regarding Victor Nelsson, Nicolo Zaniolo and Sacha Boey.

The Galatasaray chief is said to have asked €60m for Nelsson and Zaniolo, but Tottenham’s offer is believed to be significantly lower.

Nelsson has a €25m release clause while Zaniolo has a €35m release clause.

It is unclear which Tottenham players could be involved in the proposed deal, but the club is reportedly looking to offload some of its fringe players.

Timur is said to be “not pleased” with Tottenham’s offer, but talks are still ongoing.

The Galatasaray vice-president is reportedly keen to sell some of his side’s players during his latest trip to England as they look to balance the books.

The Yellow-Reds want to sell players before making signings this summer.

Galatasaray won the league title last term and will compete in the Champions League next season.