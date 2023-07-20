Tottenham Reject €8m Offer For Midfielder, Talks With Turkish Giants Ongoing

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a €8 million offer from Galatasaray for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The Turkish club had proposed a four-year payment plan for the 26-year-old, but Tottenham were not satisfied with the terms.

Fenerbahçe are also interested in Ndombele, but his salary demands could prove to be an issue.

Posting on Twitter, Turkish football journalist Ertan Suzgun said: “EXCLUSIVE – Tottenham rejected Galatasaray’s official €8m offer [Split into a four-year payment plan].

“Fenerbahce are also interested.

“Tottenham want a high price and the player wants a high wage. The transfer looks difficult.”

🟡🔴 ÖZEL – Galatasaray’ın, Tanguy Ndombélé için Tottenham’a (4 yıl ödeme planıyla) 8 milyon Euro’luk resmi teklifi kabul edilmedi. 🔸 Fenerbahçe’nin de ilgisi var. 🔸 Kulübünün bonservis beklentisi ve oyuncu maaşı (net 4.7 milyon Euro) çok yüksek. Zor gibi duruyor.#yüzdeyüz pic.twitter.com/mvzihPmkw2 — Ertan Süzgün (@ertansuzgun) July 18, 2023

In a separate report Aksam claim that transfer negotiations between Galatasaray and Tottenham are still ongoing.

Ndombele has struggled to live up to expectations at Tottenham since joining from Lyon in 2019.

He has been loaned out to Lyon and Villareal in recent seasons, but has not been able to find a permanent home.

It is unclear where Ndombele will end up this summer, but it is clear that Tottenham are keen to sell him.

Galatasaray will have to increase their offer if they hope to prize the midfielder away from Spurs this summer.

The Lions want to complete their summer transfers early as they hope to navigate past a trick Champions League playoff round to reach the group stage.