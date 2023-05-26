Tottenham Reportedly Strike €25m Transfer Deal Over Galatasaray Defender

Tottenham Hotspur have struck a €25 million transfer deal with Galatasaray for Danish defender Victor Nelsson according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Tottenham have held talks with Nelsson and reached an agreement to sign him this summer.

The report claims Spurs are prepared to activate his €25m release clause and complete the transfer.

Galatasaray were keen on keeping Nelsson on for an additional sesaon after qualifying for the Champions League. The Denmark international was under contract until 2026 but has a release clause.

Additionally, Nelsson wanted to leave and the board were not against the most as the club will earn a profit. The Lions paid just €7m to Copenhagen in 2021 for the 24-year-old defender.

The Yellow-Reds plan to reinvest the transfer fee into strengthening the squad this summer.

Nelsson was close to signing for Sevilla last summer but ended up staying and playing a key role for Galatasaray who are on the verge of being crowned Super Lig champions.

The centre-back has impressed at Galatasaray, making 33 appearances in all competitions scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The Danish defender can play at centre-back or right-back and has 10 international caps for his country.