Tottenham send club official to Turkey for Ugurcan Cakir, summer exit possible

Tottenham have sent a club official to Turkey for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to the Milliyet newspaper.

Per the source, the club official will attend the Super Lig clash between Trabzonspor and Sivasspor who are both locked in the title race.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly started making plans for next season and that Cakir is among the players being closely scouted.

READ: Turkish League Previews Week 22 – Are Besiktas In The Super Lig Title Race? Will Basaksehir Go Top? Can Galatasaray Be Stopped?

In a separate report the Fanatik newspaper claim that a Tottenham official will watch Fenerbahce keeper Altay Bayindir and that talks are set to go ahead.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu recently revealed that a €20m offer was made for Cakir.

The highly-rated keeper has been closely linked with an end of season move and Trabzonspor are prepared to listen to offers as they must sell players to comply with their Financial Fair Play agreement.

Spurs could face competition from Lille.

Turkish-Football reported that the Ligue 1 outfit plan to sell first-choice keeper Mike Maignan this summer and replace him with Cakir.

The 23-year-old keeper has played an important role in Trabzonspor’s title challenge this season.

Cakir will be in for another major test on Saturday. Sivasspor are currently 2nd but a victory would take them into first place.

Trabzonspor meanwhile are 3rd in the league table with a game in hand. A victory over Sivasspor would take them top of the table.