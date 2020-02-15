Tottenham send club official to Turkey for talks with £20m rated Fenerbahce rising star

Tottenham representatives will travel to Istanbul to hold talks with Fenerbahce over the transfer of Altay Bayandir.

According to the daily Turkish newspaper Fanatik, Spurs officials are expected to meet with Fenerbahce in the near future to negotiate a transfer fee.

Per the source, Fenerbahce are willing to part company with their star goalkeeper, but only at the right price.

Turkish-Football recently broke the story that Spurs were eyeing a move for the rising star and that Sheffield United are also interested.

Read: Tottenham Scouted 13-Goal Striker At Least Six Times This Season, Fenerbahce Set £20m Valuation

Tottenham are understood to be on the lookout for an alternative to Hugo Loris. The France international spent the majority of the season out injured.

Jose Mourinho’s side struggled in his absence and want a stronger alternative option in their squad.

Bayindir has been a break-out star for Fenerbahce this season featuring on all 21 of Fenerbahce’s Turkish Super Lig games this season.

Tottenham return to Premier League football tomorrow when they take on relegation battlers Aston Villa.

Mourinho’s side will also have one eye on the mid-week clash with RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on February 19.